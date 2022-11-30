On Wednesday, the Punjab police lathi-charged members of the Mazdoor Union who were marching towards CM Bhagwant Mann's residence in Sangrur. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, Punjab police personnel can be seen resorting to lathi charge against the Mazdoor Union people. According to reports, the Mazdoor Union members wanted to meet Mann regarding their various demands and hike in wages. CM Bhagwant Mann Bats for Strengthening Ties Between Punjab and Canada's Saskatchewan.

Punjab Police Lathi-Charged Mazdoor Union People

#WATCH | Punjab Police lathi-charged Mazdoor Union people who were marching towards CM Bhagwant Mann's residence in Sangrur regarding their various demands pic.twitter.com/MkpxdNSNQf — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2022

