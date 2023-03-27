Ruchismita Guru, an actress and singer known mostly for performing in albums, was found dead in her maternal uncle's house in Balangir's Sudapada. She was found hanging in her room, and the police, upon initial investigations, suspects it to be suicide. Cops are investigating the reason behind her suicide, and one od the reasons is suspected to be a family dispute over her alleged affair. Bhavna Chahal, National-Level Archer and Gold Medalist, Dies by Suicide in Chandigarh, Husband Arrested for 'Dowry Harassment'.

