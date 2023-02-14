Olivia Wilde finds herself in another social media controversy when she called rapper A$AP Rocky 'Hot' on her Insta. The reason for doing so was because she loved how he was reacting to his partner Rihanna's Super Bowl 2023 Half Time performance, recording the fan reactions around the stadium. In responding to the hate coming her way, the actor-director took to Insta again to write, "For anyone who got it twisted... It's hot to respect your partner. Especially when your partner just did thaaaaaat." (sic) Rihanna Reveals She is Pregnant With Second Child During Super Bowl Halftime Performance (Watch Video).

Olivia Wilde responds to the criticism she received for calling A$AP Rocky “hot”: “For anyone who got it twisted 🙄... It's hot to respect your partner. Especially when your partner just did thaaaaaat.” pic.twitter.com/HDP7wbrtoC — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)