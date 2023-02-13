Spotted with a baby bump during her Super Bowl halftime performance, it looks like Rihanna might have just confirmed that she is pregnant with her second child. Dating ASAP Rocky, this would be the second child the couple would have had together. While the pregnancy hasn't been officially announced by the star yet, this pretty much confirms it. Video of Rihanna and Ram Charan Waving at Each Other During 2023 Golden Globe Awards Ceremony Goes Viral – WATCH.

Check Out the Tweet:

Rihanna announces that she is pregnant with her second child at the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/j3ikjnBt8Q — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 13, 2023

