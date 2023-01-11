Actor Paul Walter Hauser has won a trophy ay Golden Globes 2023 in Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series category. He took the trophy home for show Black Bird. Congo to him! Golden Globe Awards 2023: Host Jerrod Carmichael Opens Awards Gala with a Roast, Says ' I Am Here Because I Am Black'.

Paul Walter Hauser Wins at Golden Globes:

Paul Walter Hauser wins Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series at the

Paul Walter Hauser wins Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series at the #GoldenGlobes for ‘Black Bird.’ pic.twitter.com/CQDpu3wCG1 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 11, 2023

