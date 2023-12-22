Esteemed artist and poet Inderjeet, known as Imroz, passed away at 97 due to age-related ailments. His prominence stemmed from his relationship with the renowned writer and poet, Amrita Pritam, with whom he shared a life for four decades without formalising their bond in marriage. According to Indian Express, Amiya Kunwar, a poetess, confirmed Imroz's demise, revealing his hospitalisation and struggle with age-related health concerns. Despite his declining health and reliance on a feeding tube, Imroz's unwavering love for Amrita remained steadfast until his last days. His legacy as an artist and his unconventional yet enduring love story will continue to resonate in literary circles. Madras High Court Fines Mansoor Ali Khan Rs 1 Lakh, Dismisses His Defamation Suit Against Trisha, Chiranjeevi and Kushboo.

Poet Imroz Dies at 97:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BollywoodNazar.in (@bollywoodnazar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)