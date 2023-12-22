The Madras High Court on Friday (Dec 22) dismissed petition filed by actor Mansoor Ali Khan seeking permission to file a civil suit seeking Rs 1 crore in damages from Trisha, Chiranjeevi and Kushboo. Justice N Satish Kumar deemed the suit 'intended for publicity' and denied Khan's plea, imposing a fine/donation of Rs 1 lakh. FYI, Mansoor had made comments about Trisha in an interview that were widely criticised as misogynistic. Mansoor Ali Khan Files Sue Application Against Trisha Krishnan, Kushboo Sundar and Chiranjeevi Konidela for Alleged Defamatory Remarks.

Madras HC Rejects Mansoor Ali Khan's Suit:

#MadrasHC refuses to grant permission to actor #MansoorAliKhan to file defamation suit against actors #Trisha, #Khushboo and #Chiranjeevi Says the application was filed for publicity and imposes a cost of Rs. 1 Lakh. pic.twitter.com/C3CH3E6m9s — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) December 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)