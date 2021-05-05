Actress Pooja Hegde who was diagnosed with coronavirus and was under home quarantine is now COVID-19 free. She took to her social media to update fans about her health. She mentioned that she has kicked corona's butt and has finally recovered from the virus. Have a look.

Thank you for all the love ya’ll have sent my way. I have recovered well, kicked stupid corona’s butt and finally tested NEGATIVE! 😃 yeyy! All your wishes and healing energy seemed to have done it’s magic. Forever grateful ❤️ Stay safe out there 😷🤗 pic.twitter.com/6odhfanIax — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) May 5, 2021

