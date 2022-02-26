Tiger Shroff and Mouni Roy’s song 'Poori Gal Baat' will release on Monday (February 28). Tiger took to Instagram and shared a glimpse from the Punjabi-English number and revealed the release date of the song. Tiger and Mouni's chemistry in this upcoming track looks sizzling and beautiful. Poori Gal Baat: Tiger Shroff Shares Glimpse Of His Next Song, Says ‘Tried Singing My First Punjabi/English Single’ (Watch Video).

Check Out The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

