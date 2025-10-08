Punjabi actor-singer Rajvir Jawanda died on Wednesday (October 8) while undergoing treatment for multiple injuries at Fortis Hospital in Mohali. He was just 35 at the time of his passing. Best known for chartbusters like "Kali Camaro", "Shaandaar" and "Muchh Te Mashook", Rajvir was receiving treatment for the past 11 days after an accident on September 27. He was on life support after sustaining serious head and spinal injuries due to the accident. Partap Singh Bajwa, member of the Punjab Legislative Assembly, confirmed his passing through a post on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Heartbreaking to hear about the untimely passing of Rajvir Jawanda. After days of brave struggle, he left us too soon. Your soulful voice and vibrant spirit will echo in our hearts forever. Rest in eternal peace, Rajvir." Rajvir Jawanda Accident: 35-Year-Old Punjabi Actor-Singer Rajvir Jawanda Critical After Being Hit by Car While Travelling to Shimla on Bike.

Punjabi Actor-Singer Rajvir Jawanda No More

Heartbreaking to hear about the untimely passing of Rajvir Jawanda. After days of brave struggle, he left us too soon. Your soulful voice and vibrant spirit will echo in our hearts forever. Rest in eternal peace, Rajvir. pic.twitter.com/QW4WboSPgz — Partap Singh Bajwa (@Partap_Sbajwa) October 8, 2025

