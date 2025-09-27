Punjabi actor-singer Rajvir Jawanda was seriously injured in a road accident on September 27, 2025, and is in critical condition in hospital. According to reports, the 35-year-old singer was on his way to Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, from Solan in the state, when the motorbike he was riding was hit by a car. According to PTI, Rajvir Jawanda sustained a head injury and is being treated at the Fortis Hospital. Rajvir Jawanda is known for songs such as Kali Jawande Di, Sukoon, Jogiyan, Dheeyan, Sardaari, Mera Dil, Rabb Karke, Zor, Surname, and many more. Rajvir Jawanda has acted in Punjabi films such as Subedar Joginder Singh (2018), Jind Jaan (2019), Mindo Taseeldarni (2019) and Kaka Ji (2019). Shivrattan Dhillon aka Rattan Dhillon, a rally driver, posted about Rajvir Jawanda’s road accident on X. He wrote, “India really stands at zero when it comes to safety! Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda, a passionate biker and off-roader who has even joined us on off-roading trails, met with a serious accident while returning from the hills to Chandigarh. He’s currently in critical condition at Fortis hospital. A man who always followed the rules helmet on, proper riding gear was badly hit by a car. This is the reality motorsport enthusiasts and bikers face here: no rules, no civic sense, and people like him end up suffering. Prayers for his speedy recovery!”. Malayalam Actor and TV Anchor Rajesh Keshav in Critical Condition After Collapsing at Public Event; Filmmaker Prathap Jayalekshmi Urges Fans To Pray (View Post).

Rajvir Jawanda Injured in Road Accident - See Post:

India really stands at zero when it comes to safety! Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda, a passionate biker and off-roader who has even joined us on off-roading trails, met with a serious accident while returning from the hills to Chandigarh. He’s currently in critical condition at… pic.twitter.com/3akxEAhxB2 — Rattan Dhillon (@ShivrattanDhil1) September 27, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)