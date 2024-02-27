Rohit Bal was admitted to Gurugram’s Medanta Hospital for cardiac issues in November of last year. He was placed in the intensive care unit and put on a ventilator. The renowned fashion designer shared a statement on Instagram in mid-December, stating that he was on the path to recovery. Now, after the health scare, the 62-year-old has posted a video on Instagram. In the video, he is seen looking at the camera without saying anything. Dressed in a blue t-shirt and sporting a short hairdo, Rohit Bal's recovery appears remarkable. Rohit Bal Health Update: Ace Designer Expresses Heartfelt Gratitude For Wishes on Insta, Writes They Helped Him in His 'Journey to Recovery'.

Rohit Bal’s Video Post On Instagram After The Health Scare

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Bal Official (@rohitbalofficial)

