Actress Sonam Kapoor recently paid a poignant tribute to her late friend, the legendary designer Rohit Bal, as she graced the runway at the Blenders Pride X FDCI Fashion Tour 2025 in Delhi. Rohit, who passed away in November 2024 at 63, was remembered deeply by Sonam, who became overwhelmed with emotion while walking the ramp. Wearing a stunning ivory jacket from Bal’s collection, she accessorized with roses in her sleek updo. Despite her emotional moment, the actress was met with harsh criticism online, with many accusing her of exaggerated emotions and pointing out the absence of tears. She was quickly labelled as 'fake", "overacting" and even dubbed the "Joker of the Year" by netizens. Video of Sonam Kapoor Breaking Down in Tears on Ramp While Remembering Late Fashion Designer Rohit Bal Goes Viral – WATCH.

Check Out Sonam Kapoor's Pics As She Remembers Late Rohit Bal

Sonam Kapoor Trolled for Tearful Tribute to Rohit Bal

(Photo Credits: Instant Bollywood)

Sonam Kapoor Gets Teary-Eyed While Paying Tribute to Rohit Bal

