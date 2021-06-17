As Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram is all set to releases on June 18 on Netflix, the actor's The Gray Man directors wished him good luck. Russo Brother shared the teaser on Twitter and shared their excitement for the film.

Dhanush also responded to Russo Brothers with a sweet message.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

Thank you so much. That’s very sweet of you. Means a lot to me. https://t.co/SraBgHztgr — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) June 17, 2021

