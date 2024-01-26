Today, the entire nation is immersed in celebrating the 75th Republic Day. Amidst the festivities, notable Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, and more have shared warm wishes on their social media platforms. Joining this illustrious list is Bollywood's Sultan, Salman Khan. The Tiger 3 actor extended a simple yet heartwarming wish to his fans and followers. Upon sharing the wish, his ardent fans promptly responded, reciprocating Republic Day wishes to him as well. Republic Day 2024: Suniel Shetty, Kareena Kapoor, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, and Others Extend Wishes via Heartfelt Posts.

Salman Khan Wishes Fans On Republic Day:

Wishing A Very Happy Republic Day To All — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 26, 2024

