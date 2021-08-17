Indian Idol 12's second runner-up, Sayli Kamble has recorded her first single. Pictures of the girl from the recording studio are all over the internet. She has recorded a melody for a Marathi film titled Kolhapur Diaries. FYI, the movie is a remake of Malayalam film Angamaly Diaries.

Check It Out:

