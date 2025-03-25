Pakistani TikToker Mehjabeen, popularly known as Miss Wow, has once again captured the attention of social media users with her latest viral video. In her newest Instagram reel, she can be seen lip-syncing and vibing to the hit song “295” by the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. The video has quickly gained traction, with fans praising her expressions and style in the Instagram comments section. As a social media sensation, Miss Wow frequently shares engaging content that resonates with her followers, and this latest reel is no exception. Pakistani TikTok star is also appreciated for her outfit choice, a bottle-green salwar-kameez with a dupatta. Haters and naysayers often criticise Miss Wow over her clothes and style; however, her latest OOTD is gaining praise from all quarters. Pakistani TikToker Miss Wow Flirty Videos: Mehjabeen Misswow Dances to Trending Instagram Songs As She Flaunts Her Love for Fun Reels (Watch).

Watch Video: Pakistani TikToker Miss Wow Lip-Syncing to Sidhu Moose Wala Song '295'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehjabeen Misswow (@miss.wow69)

Enjoy '295' (Official Full Audio) | Sidhu Moose Wala

