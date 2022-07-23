Filmmaker Resul Pookutty has pointed out National Film Awards' jury's technical mistake which was about a film dubbed but mentioned in the Sync sound recording category. He took to Twitter to slam the jury and wrote "But I pity the judgement of the jury who couldn't differentiate between a dub and a sync sound film, claims to be the experts in the scenario!" 68th National Film Awards: Prithviraj Sukumaran Congratulates Ayyappanum Koshiyum Team, Biju Menon, Nanjiamma and Director KR Sachidanandan.

Check Out Resul Pookutty's Tweet Below:

The film that won the #SyncSoundRecording #NationalAwards is not even a sync sound film, it’s a dubbed film, confirms the Sound Designer of the film @nithin_lukose 😳😱🙆‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/7T6jxYaP3d — resul pookutty (@resulp) July 22, 2022

Resul Pookutty Slams Jury:

I don't know what happened behind the curtains of the National Award selections and it's procedures, But I pity the judgement of the jury who couldn't differentiate between a dub and a sync sound film, claims to be the experts in the scenario! @official_dff https://t.co/hmPBT43BhW — Nithin Lukose (@nithin_lukose) July 22, 2022

