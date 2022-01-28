Sharwanand and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu has finally gotten a release date. As the romantic entertainer will be releasing at the theatres near you on February 25. The makers have also released the latest poster for the film.

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)