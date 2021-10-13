The makers of Acharya dropped the first glimpse of Pooja Hegde from the film on the actress' birthday today (October 13). The film stars Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Kajal Aggarwal in key roles. In the new poster, Pooja could be seen in a green saree with a red blouse flaunting her smile. The first look of Hegde is as desi as it can get.

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)