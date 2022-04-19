Malayalam film actor and screenwriter, Sreenivasan, who was admitted to a private hospital due to a cardiac ailment, has now been discharged. The actor is showing positive response to the treatment and is now feeling better.

Actor #Sreenivasan, who was admitted to Apollo Hospital due to a cardiac arrest, has been discharged today. pic.twitter.com/HvJHipni5C — Silverscreen India (@silverscreenin) April 19, 2022

