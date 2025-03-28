Mumbai local train commuters on the Central Line will face disruptions on Sunday, March 30, due to a special block for Electronic Interlocking commissioning at Neral station, as notified by Central Railways on X. The block will be in place from 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM, affecting train schedules with short terminations, origin changes, and diversions. Passengers are advised to check updated train timings before traveling. The block coincides with Gudi Padwa, a significant festival likely impacting festive travelers. Central Railway authorities have urged commuters to plan their journeys accordingly. Sunday Mega Block, March 23, 2025: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines, No Block on Uran and Transharbour Lines; Check Timings and Other Details.

Sunday Mega Block on March 30:

Special Block Alert ! A special block is scheduled on 30.03.2025 (08:30 hrs - 14:30 hrs) for the commissioning of Electronic Interlocking at Neral station. Trains will be short-terminated/originated and diverted. Passengers kindly plan accordingly.#TrafficBlock #CentralRailway pic.twitter.com/C0DGiO9ic9 — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) March 28, 2025

