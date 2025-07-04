Fresh off the success of Prince and Family, controversial Malayalam star Dileep is gearing up for his next cinematic outing with Bha Bha Ba – an action-comedy helmed by debutant director Dhananjay Shankar. The film's first teaser has just dropped, though it remains tight-lipped about the plot, choosing instead to highlight its hyperactive protagonists and vibrant setting. The casting reveals some intriguing choices, particularly siblings Vineet Sreenivasan (looking noticeably leaner) and Dhyan Sreenivasan as apparent rivals to Dileep's lead character. The ensemble cast also includes Balu Varghese, Baiju Santhosh, Sandy Master, Saranya Ponvannan, Sidharth Bharathan, and Redin Kingsley. Disappointingly for fans, there's no Mohanlal cameo in sight. ‘Bha Bha Ba’: Baiju Santhosh Confirms Mohanlal Cameo in Dileep-Starrer; Also Reveals Himself As Main Antagonist (Watch Video).

Watch the Teaser of 'Bha Bha Ba':

