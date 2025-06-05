Following his success in Prince and Family, controversial Malayalam star Dileep is set to headline Bha Bha Ba (short for Bhayam, Bhakthi, Bahumanam), an action entertainer directed by Dhananjay Shankar. The film, which also features siblings Vineet and Dhyan Sreenivasan, had been rumoured to include a Mohanlal cameo. Actor Baiju Santhosh has now confirmed these reports in a recent interview, while also revealing his own role as the project's primary antagonist. Bha Bha Ba: Dileep’s First Look From His Upcoming Film Co-Starring Vineeth Sreenivasan and Dhyan Sreenivasan Unveiled (View Pic).

Watch the Interview Clip Below:

