Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s film Liger is set to hit the theatres on August 25. Ahead of its release, the actress visited Delhi’s prominent Sikh gurdwara, Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, to seek blessings. She even shared a few pictures on Instagram giving a glimpse of her visit. Liger: Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday’s Film Censored With U/A Certificate, Runtime Revealed.

Ananya Panday At Gurudwara Bangla Sahib

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

