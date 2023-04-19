The sudden death of Allu Ramesh has left everyone shocked. The Telugu actor and comedian, aged 52, passed away after suffering from cardiac arrest. Director Anand Ravi shared the news of the actor’s untimely death. He mentioned in his Facebook post, “Ramesh garu, not able to digest your demise.” Costumes Krishna Dies in Chennai; All You Need To Know About the Telugu Actor–Producer.

Allu Ramesh Dies At 52

Post By Anand Ravi

