Actor Mohanlal shared the trailer release date of his upcoming movie Alone. The trailer will be out on January 1, 2023. The experimental film is directed by Shaji Kailas and scripted by Rajesh Jayaraman. The Film reunites actor Mohanlal and Shaji Khailas after 12 Years. In a Twitter post, the actor shared the information.

