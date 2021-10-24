Annaatthe Song 'Vaa Saamy' is out! Annaatthe is the upcoming film written and directed by Siva. The film features an ensemble cast – Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Meena, Keerthy Suresh and Khushbu. This song is crooned by Mukesh Mohamed, Nochipatti Thirumoorthi, Keezhakarai Samsutheen, and it features Rajinikanth in a powerful avatar. The track is a strong number with some absolute cool beats.

