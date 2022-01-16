The makers of Bhama Kalapam have shared the upcoming film’s first glimpse starring Priyamani in the lead. It features her as homemaker turned YouTuber, who serves new recipes every week. Touted to be ‘a delicious home-cooked thriller’, the upcoming film directed by Abhimanyu Tadimeti will stream on the OTT streaming service, aha.

Watch Bhama Kalapam First Glimpse Below:

