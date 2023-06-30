Captain Miller is an upcoming Tamil actioner , for which the first look has been revealed. Dhanush can be seen in his new avatar in the middle of a many dead bodies, with his eyes closed holding a large gun. The film is produced by Sendhil and Arjun Thyagarajan. Dhanush in Tere Ishk Mein: Tamil Superstar Reunites With Aanand L Rai After Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re For Another Bollywood Love Story.

View First Look of CM:

Captain Miller First look ! Respect is freedom pic.twitter.com/DDrFjjO46r — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) June 30, 2023

