Megastar Chiranjeevi is celebrating his 43 years in the Tollywood industry today (September 23). On this special day, his son Ram Charan took to social media and shared a collage that sees his 'Appa' from his debut film (Pranam Khareedu) to his latest movie (Acharya). He wrote, "43 years and still counting!"

Ram Charan Wishes Chiranjeevi:

43 years and still counting! My Appa @KChiruTweets ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2th29femzz — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) September 23, 2021

