Chiranjeevi has kickstarted the work on his next film in Hyderabad. Tentatively titled #Chiru153, it will mark the actor's first collaboration with director, Mohan Raja.

Check Out Their Picture Below:

CHIRANJEEVI: NEW FILM STARTS... #Chiranjeevi's 153rd film - not titled yet - commences shoot in #Hyderabad today... The actor is collaborating with director #MohanRaja for the first time... A joint production venture of Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films. #Chiru153 pic.twitter.com/oHAUzvz3WI — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 13, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)