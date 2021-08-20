Ahead of Chiranjeevi's birthday on August 22, the makers of the superstar's 153rd film are all set to unveil something big tomorrow (August 21). The update about the yet-to-be-titled film will be out at 5.30 PM IST. The movie is helmed by Mohan Raja and is a first-time collab between the filmmaker-actor.

Have a Look:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)