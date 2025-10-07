In a tragic yet heroic incident, a German Shepherd dog named Badal died after a fierce battle with a cobra that had entered a home in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur. The snake was spotted near the gate of Ashish Singh Rana’s house, where Badal and another dog, Grey, were sitting, Bharat Samachar reported. Without hesitation, Badal attacked the cobra, dragged it out of the house, and slammed it to the ground multiple times. The intense fight lasted nearly 15 minutes, during which the cobra bit Badal three times. The snake died first, followed shortly by Badal, succumbing to the venom. His last rites were performed with full emotion, and he was buried with the help of a JCB. Pitbull vs King Cobra in Jhansi: Pet Dog Fights Off Venomous Snake To Protect Kids in Uttar Pradesh, Video Goes Viral.

Dog vs Cobra in Mirzapur

Shepherd Dies After Killing Snake in Fierce 15-Minute Fight in UP

ब्रेकिंग न्यूज: मिर्जापुर से चौंकाने वाला मामला मिर्जापुर के विन्ध्याचल क्षेत्र के बबुरा गांव में एक दिल दहला देने वाली घटना सामने आई है। यहां एक पालतू कुत्ते और कोबरा सांप के बीच घण्टों तक जबरदस्त भिड़ंत हुई। कुते और साँप दोनों की हुई मौत pic.twitter.com/RqM8yOYnrx — Khabar King (@khabarKing24) October 7, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Bharat Samachar), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)