Ajith’s upcoming action-thriller Valimai was scheduled to be released during the time of Pongal this year and there is no change in its release date. The makers have confirmed that Valimai will be releasing in theatres worldwide on January 13. Apart from Tamil, it would be releasing in Telugu and Hindi languages too. The film’s trailer in Hindi version will be released tomorrow, January 5.

Valimai Update

NO CHANGE: 'VALIMAI' ON 13 JAN 2022... This should put an end to all rumours / speculations... The TAMIL - TELUGU - HINDI versions of #Valimai - starring #AjithKumar - in *cinemas* on [Thu] 13 Jan 2022. #HVinoth #ZeeStudios #BoneyKapoor NOTE: #ValimaiHindiTrailer TOMORROW. pic.twitter.com/u3pINHGaC3 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 4, 2022

