On the occasion of Nayanthara’s birthday, which was on November 18, Vignesh Shivan announced a new film starring Lady Superstar in the lead. It’s a horror movie titled Connect directed by Ashwin Saravanan. The makers first dropped looks of Nayanthara and Nafisa Haniya and it was intriguing. Later, a video titled ‘The First Call’ was dropped online. It does not showcase any actors, but one can hear Nayanthara’s voice. It is a call recording where she is heard calling out to the character Ammu, but what she gets in response is an eerie voice. The video ends with the title of the film and its caption that states ‘The Devil Doesn’t Leave Quietly’. The film will also see Anupam Kher and Sathyaraj in key roles.

Watch The Video Of Connect - The First Call Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)