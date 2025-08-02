The much‑anticipated trailer for Coolie is out, and it’s bound to draw plenty of audiences to theatres. Promising a violent action spectacle, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming film sees Rajinikanth play a coolie who emerges from obscurity to dismantle a dangerous nexus headed by ‘King’ Nagarjuna and Malayalam star Soubin Shahir. Kannada superstar Upendra is used sparingly in the trailer, while Aamir Khan’s gangster cameo is given prominent focus. Shruti Haasan’s presence is another highlight, adding a dramatic layer to Rajinikanth’s arc in the film. Veteran actor Sathyaraj also makes an impact, with the trailer hinting he could be playing Shruti Haasan’s father. Anirudh Ravichander’s pulsating score heightens the excitement, particularly the theme crafted for the superstar, which is sure to send fans into a frenzy. ‘Coolie’: Rajinikanth’s Movie Gets ‘A’ Certificate From Censor Board Ahead of August 14 Release, Fans Concerned About Family Viewing.

Watch the Trailer of 'Coolie':

