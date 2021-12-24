Arun Matheswaran is known for helming films such as Rocky and Saani Kayidham. There were reports citing that Dhanush would be teaming up with the filmmaker for a gangster drama, but no official announcements were made. As the year comes to an end, Dhanush has dropped the biggest surprise for his fans by announcing his next film and it is indeed with Arun Matheswaran. His post reads, “Yes. The speculations are true. I am that fortunate actor who bagged @ArunMatheswaran’s next directorial. More details soon.”

Dhanush And Arun Matheswaran Team Up For A Film

Thank you so much for the trust @dhanushkraja 🙏🏾 I am humbled and truly honoured for your kind words.. I am the fortunate one here. Looking forward to this big journey !🤗🤗🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/d6Xf8JrIvO — Arun Matheswaran (@ArunMatheswaran) December 24, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)