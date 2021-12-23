Dhanush has teamed up with director Venky Atluri for a Tamil–Telugu bilingual film. The actor had revealed on Wednesday evening that on December 23 he’d be sharing the title of his next, and here it is! Dhanush has not just shared the title but even the film’s motion poster. The upcoming film is written and directed by Venky Atluri. It is titled Vaathi in Tamil and Sir in Telugu. The motion poster highlights that the film is ‘an ambitious journey of a common man’. And it is penned like a note and put up on the notice board of a junior college. The tagline of the motion poster reads, ‘classes start soon’. The film’s music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar and Navin Nooli will be seen as the editor.

