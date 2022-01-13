As per multiple media reports, Malayalam actor Dileep’s house in Aluva has been raided by the police officials. The raid was reportedly carried out today morning after new allegations resurfaced against the actor in connection to the Malayalam actress’ abduction and assault case that happened in 2017.

Raid At Malayalam Actor Dileep’s House

A raid is happening at Malayalam actor #Dileep’s house in Aluva. Meanwhile Kerala Police have commenced an enquiry against #Dileep on the basis of the latest allegations against him by a director related to the actress molestation case. #Dileep — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) January 13, 2022

