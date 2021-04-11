Looks like the coronavirus is in no mood to calm down, as many from the film industry are getting infected with the virus. The latest is director Sundar C who has tested positive for COVID-19. His wife, Khushbu Sundar, took to social media and informed one and all that he is fine, but admitted to the hospital. Have a look.

Khushbu Sundar:

Hi, my husband #SundarC has tested #Covid19 positive today eve. He is doing well but admitted in hospital for precautionary measures. Request anyone who has been in contact with him to please isolate yourself and get tested immediately. Pls prayer for his speedy recovery. 🙏🙏🙏 — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) April 10, 2021

Check It Out:

My heartfelt thanks to everyone for all those get well soon wishes for my husband. The warmth is overwhelming. I am sure it will help him to heal n get well soon faster. He is doing good. He sends his best regards with a smile. I am touched at the love n strength sent across.❤️🙏🏻 — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) April 11, 2021

