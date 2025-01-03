After over a decade since the film was scheduled to release, Vishal and Santhanam's Tamil movie Madha Gaja Raja finally has a new release date! The makers unveiled a fresh poster for the film, along with the release date, on their social media handles. Directed by Sundar C, Madha Gaja Raja will be released on the festive occasion of Pongal on January 12, 2025For those unfamiliar, Madha Gaja Raja has been in production since 2012. Although filming was completed in 2013, the movie never made it to theatres due to financial difficulties. It also features Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Anjali in prominent roles. Vishal Gets Emotional As He Heads to London To Work on His Directorial Debut Thupparivalan 2, Says ‘Remembering My Dad’.

‘Madha Gaja Raja’ To Release on Jan 12, 2025

