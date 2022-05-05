The makers of Sivakarthikeyan's next Don directed by debutant Cibi Chakaravarthi have announced that the trailer of the flick will release on May 6 at 7 PM IST. This one is touted to be a fun-filled comedy flick releasing in theatres on May 13. Don Song Private Party: Sivakarthikeyan, Priyanka Mohan’s Crazy Dance Moves Are Highlight of This Fun Number (Watch Video).

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)