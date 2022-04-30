The makers of Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Mohan's next Don unveiled the third song from the movie today. Titled "Private Party", the track is sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Jonita Gandhi. In the clip, we get to see the leads dancing their hearts out and flashing some crazy moves. Helmed by Cibi Chakaravarthi, Don also stars SJ Suryah, Samuthirakani and Soori in key roles. Don: Sivakarthikeyan’s Film Confirmed To Release In Theatres On May 13 (View Poster).

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)