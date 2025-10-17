SMicrosoft has unveiled new AI innovations to empower nurses and enhance patient care. Satya Nadella said, “There’s no question that nurses are the heartbeat of healthcare. Today, we’re introducing the first commercially available ambient experience built for nursing workflows, so they can focus on what matters most – caring for patients.” The tech giant stated that these new advancements will enable the secure integration of partner AI apps and agents directly into Microsoft Dragon Copilot, helping to manage workflows more efficiently and deliver additional value in revenue cycle management, workflow automation, clinical intelligence, and streamlined care delivery through its extensible architecture. DeepSomatic: Google Announces New Open-Source AI Model That Accurately Identifies Genetic Variants in Cancer Cells To Help Deliver Precise Treatment for Patients.

Microsoft Introduces New AI Innovation to Dragon Copilot to Empower Nurses

No question that nurses are the heartbeat of healthcare. And today we’re introducing the first commercially available ambient experience built for nursing workflows, so they can focus on what matters most: caring for patients. pic.twitter.com/YbpR1kZifb — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) October 16, 2025

