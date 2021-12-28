Fans eagerly look forward to updates from the team of Valimai. Right now all are keen to know about the release of the action-thriller’s trailer. As fans await for an official announcement, a new still of Ajith Kumar with Huma Qureshi from the upcoming film has gone viral. While Ajith can be seen in a checkered shirt and pair of black sunglasses, Huma has donned an all-black outfit. Ever since this picture has been released online, fans have started trending with the hashtag ‘Valimai Trailer Week Begins’ on Twitter. Some of the comments dropped by fans are ‘2022 will be waiting for AK.. Countdowns starts’, ‘Trailer may release at anytime’, ‘Valimai Trailer Coming Soon’, and so on.

Ajith Kumar And Huma Qureshi In Valimai

