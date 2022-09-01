Chiranjeevi celebrated the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi with his family. Tollywood’s megastar even shared a few pictures from the celebration at home and extended heartfelt wishes to his fans on Twitter. Shraddha Kapoor Shares Glimpses of Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Celebrations And Says ‘My Favourite 10 Days of the Year’ (View Pics).

Ganesh Chaturthi Puja At Chiranjeevi’s Home

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)