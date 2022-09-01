Shraddha Kapoor has shared pictures of Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 celebrations at her home. The actress can be seen dressed in traditional red and green colour saree and relishing modaks. While sharing these pictures on social media, she captioned it as, ‘My favourite 10 days of the year’. Shah Rukh Khan Welcomes Lord Ganpati With a Lot of Joyousness, Enjoys Modaks With His Youngest Son AbRam! (View Pic).

Shraddha Kapoor Welcomes Lord Ganesha Home

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)