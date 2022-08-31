RRR was one of the most loved movies of 2022. The audience has been crazy about Ram Charan’s performance in the movie and his overall look. With the festival of Ganpati going on, there are idols made on his look from the movie. Netizens have been trending Ram Charan with the hashtag #ManOfMassesRamCharan and are saying that ‘Ram Charan's character from RRR has dominated this year's Ganesh chaturdhi with lot of Alluri idols’. RRR: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt’s Magnum Opus Becomes First Indian Movie To Get a ‘Honest Trailer’ (Watch Video).

Take a look:

NTR’s RRR look inspires Ganpati idols

NTR’s RRR look inspires Ganpati idols for Ganesh Chaturthi @tarak9999#RRRMoivepic.twitter.com/sTpf3pJ1jM — Upender Tarak ❼ (@Nizam_cult) August 29, 2022

RRR has dominated this year's Ganesh Chaturthi

Insane Craze of @AlwaysRamCharan 🙏 RamCharan's character from RRR has dominated this year's Ganesh chaturdhi with lot of Alluri idols 🙌#HappyGaneshChaturthi #ManOfMassesRamCharan pic.twitter.com/MmBSQxQdzT — ℝ𝕠𝕙𝕚𝕥 🏹 ℝℂ 🏇 (@im_RCult) August 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)