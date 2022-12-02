Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi's Gatta Kusthi is finally out in theatres and Netizens have given their verdict. In the film, FIR star plays a wrestler but the movie isn't a sports drama but rather a mass entertainer. Here's what Netizens think about the film. Gatta Kusthi Trailer: Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi’s Film Promises To Be a Fun-Filled Family Drama (Watch Video).

Check Out What Netizens Think About Gatta Kusthi

Family Entertainer!

#GattaKusthi surprise package 👍🏼 fun-filled comedy family entertainer... Vishnu Vishal, Karunas, Kaali venkat performance are gud & scenes are hilarious... But Aishwarya Lakshmi steal the show Good family entertainer with lot of laughing moments 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/0gU5agyCnF — Karthik Ravivarma (@Karthikravivarm) December 1, 2022

Quirky and Entertaining!

Comedy Movie With Notable Performances

Just now watched #GattaKusthi . Big laugh treat 😁 Ending with good Emotional feel🥰 After the movie everyone will think @TheVishnuVishal is the most underrated Actor in #tamilcinema It's a #AishwaryaLekshmi Era🔥🔥You will watch one more time for #keerthi 🫰 pic.twitter.com/33YLYosMdI — Flash Cini (@CiniFlash) December 2, 2022

Positive Reviews For Gatta Kusthi

